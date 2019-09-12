TORNADO Vocalist JOEY SEVERANCE Posts 2004 EXODUS Audition Demo (Audio)

Tornado vocalist Superstar Joey Severance has checked in with the followig update:

"Yikes! Here is a demo I had done for Exodus that I don't even know if they ever heard!

First the backstory: Back in 2004 Exodus were looking for a new singer and being that I worshiped at the altar of Exodus growing up, it was something I had to go for! On stage, Gary Holt, Rick Hunolt and I are triplets. The only difference is they play guitar and I dress flashy! Their stage energy and enthusiasm is second to none and so is mine and with the villain in black, Jack Gibson swinging that wild hair, in my head, as a front four: We were a perfect match! Thanks to the kindness of my friend Michael who not only played the guitar and recorded my vocals, but also programmed the drums, I was able to get this together.

At the time, I wasn't close to Exodus as I am now so I did not give these songs to them directly, which is why I don't know if they ever heard them, but in the end they went with Rob Dukes, a super guy with a voice more powerful than mine.

Anyway, here is half of 'Fabulous Disaster' and all of 'Piranha'. Although my singing voice is closer to Steve Souza, I think I did a better job with the Baloff track. Either way, this was a lot of fun to do and the recording was as primitive as it sounds. I think it was recorded on a Tascam 4-track, but I could be mistaken."

Tornado called it quits earlier this year. Severance posted the following message:

“'They say that all good things must come to an end. You have been good and we have come to our end.'

Ladies and Gentlemen, after eight years, three great albums and one very cool tour, it is time to announce the end of the line for Tornado. We want to thank everyone who has ever taken an interest in or helped our band in any way. We could not have done it without you and we are forever grateful!

To anyone who saw us live, we hope that we were able to entertain you, even if briefly. Thank You for everything!

To those who are taken by surprise and want to write and ask what happened, don't. Nothing happened.

To those who want to know why: For me, it's not fun anymore.

To thine own self be true."