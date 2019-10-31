Toronto's CHYLD Break 30 Years Of Silence, Release New Single / Video "Burning Alive"

After more than 30 years, Toronto-based Chyld - who were part of the scene that gave us Slik Toxik, Sven Gali, Winter Rose and Slash Puppet - have released a new single, "Burning Alive".

Drums, bass and vocals for the track were recorded in 2012. It features bassist Pete Dove, drummer Neal Busby and Rob Villemaire on vocals, who passed away in 2017. Original guitarist Glen Cunningham decided to opt out of the project, so Busby hired Todd Lefever to record the guitar parts. Audio and video were completed in September 2019.

According to Dove, "Myself and Neal are going to continue this project with a goal to release a full-length album hopefully next year."

The single is available via Spotify here.