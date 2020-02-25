Toronto's CHYLD Ramp Up Comeback After 30 Years With Unreleased Track "Tell Me A Lie" From 1986 On Spotify

After more than 30 years, Toronto-based Chyld - who were part of the scene that gave us Slik Toxik, Sven Gali, Winter Rose and Slash Puppet - made a comeback in 2019 with a new single, "Burning Alive". Drummer Neal Busby has checked in with the following update:

"For the first time ever, Chyld's 'Tell Me A Lie' is now available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. Part of a trio of songs recorded back in 1986, 'Tell Me A Lie' had limited exposure as it was not included on the 45rpm single 'Lite The Nite' / 'Ye Morlok', and until now has only been heard via YouTube video leaks. Remixed from the original 24 track analog master tapes, we now present... 'Tell Me A Lie'. This song was also featured in the hit CBS show, Interrogation."

Check out "Tell Me A Lie" and new single "Burning Alive" via Spotify here.

Drums, bass and vocals for "Burning Alive" were recorded in 2012. It features bassist Pete Dove, drummer Neal Busby and Rob Villemaire on vocals, who passed away in 2017. Original guitarist Glen Cunningham decided to opt out of the project, so Busby hired Todd Lefever to record the guitar parts. Audio and video were completed in September 2019.

Bassist Pete Dove recently checked in with the following:

"Some huge news to report for Chyld. We just found out that two of our songs have been placed in two American hit shows. The song 'Lite The Nite' was placed in the latest installment of the hit series The Walking Dead, entitled The Walking Dead World Beyond, to air in April 2020. The song 'Tell Me A Lie' was placed on CBS All Access network new show called Interrogation, which began airing last week. This is great news for Chyld, as we were just putting the finishing touches on our next single, 'Ride Out'. Once again this proves that true metal never dies!!!

Special thanks to Neal Busby for continuing to work diligently behind the scenes for Chyld. Perseverance pays off. Never give up!"

Check out Chyld via their official Facebook page here.