Toronto’s OPERUS Sign With Dark Star Records

Dark Star Records has announced the signing of Toronto-based theatrical metal band Operus. Operus’ depth comes from the vast musical experience each member brings with them. From extensive studio time to worldwide performances in both metal bands and Symphonic Chamber Orchestras. The combined musical knowledge in Operus comes from decades of intense dedication to music with University and Masters Degrees, Royal Conservatory of Music certifications and the firsthand experience of performing in North America, Europe and Asia.

Look for the epic new album Cenotaph to be released worldwide on October 13th via Dark Star Records in Association with MVD Entertainment and Sony Music.

Operus is:

David Michael Moote - Lead Vocals,

Robin Howe - Cello/Backing Vocals

Rob Holden - Guitar

Oscar Rangel - Guitar/Backing Vocals/Growls

Wojtek Sokolowski - Bass/Backing Vocals

J.J. Tartaglia – Drums