Toronto’s SLUDGEHAMMER Release “Demons From The Woodwork” Video

Toronto's Sludgehammer have unleashed their new video for “Demons From The Woodwork”, one of 11 tracks on their debut album The Fallen Sun released during June of last year. The video is a band playthrough demonstrating their mind bending guitar solos, devastating heavy riffs, blistering drum fury and dynamic vocal performances from lead vocalist Chris Szarota plus bassist Dan Ayers.

Their latest album The Fallen Sun is the follow up their 2014 EP Organ Harvester and was self-produced by the band plus mixed by guitarist Tyler Williams along with mastering done by world renowned producer & engineer Lasse Lammert (Gloryhammer, Alestorm, Teramaze) at LSD Studio in Germany.