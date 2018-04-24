Toronto’s THE SLYDE Announce Awakening Album; “Back Again” Video Streaming

Following up with 2017's EP release Back Again, Toronto melodic proggers The Slyde return with their first full-length effort titled Awakening. The band (formerly known as just Slyde) will drop ten tracks of their intricate, contrapuntal prog rock that they've honed over the last decade on May 18th.

The band comments:

"Awakening refers to the process of invoking change. Each song can be seen as a protest song, arguing for a more peaceful and autonomous way of life. For example, the opening track 'Awaken/Walk With Me' is about getting away from the powerful effects of media control and propaganda. 'Back Again' is about the beauty and fragility of our Earth, and how we take it for granted. 'Divide' refers to the brainwashing effects of politics of fear and division in the West. "Awakening" looks at our daily consumption and poses the question 'what is, or could be, our reality?"

In true prog fashion, The Slyde stays true to their mission statement with their quirky arrangements, aggressive edge, and ominous lyrics. The result is a thought provoking, high-octane album for fans of Rush, Dream Theater, Haken, Coheed and Cambria, and Megadeth. Driven by Nathan Da Silva’s elegant vocals, Sarah Westbrook's powering keyboard skills, and the powerful rhythm section of Alberto Campuzano (Warmachine, ex-Annihilator) and Brendan Soares, the band are to catch the ears of any technically minded melodic prog rock fan.

The band adds:

"We think fans will certainly enjoy this release, and will notice that we're slowly adding more of an aggressive edge to our songwriting plus incorporating more 'metal' elements into the riffs. 'Awakening" is less conceptual than previous releases by containing more straight up rockin' tunes. Each song stands on its own."

Tracklisting:

“Awaken”

“Walk With Me”

“In Silence”

“These Wars”

“Awakening”

“So Blind”

“Fading”

“Join The Parade”

“Divide”

“Back Again”

“Back Again” video:

(Photo by: Gilad Cohen)