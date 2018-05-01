Toronto’s THE SLYDE Announce Awakening Album Release Tour

Following up with 2017's EP release Back Again, Toronto melodic proggers The Slyde return with their first full length effort titled Awakening. The band (formerly known as just Slyde) will drop ten tracks of their intricate, contrapuntal prog rock that they've honed over the last decade on May 18, 2018. In support of the release, THE SLYDE will be performing show dates in Ontario and Quebec during the months of May and June.

The band comments:

"We're always pumped to hit the road and play new tunes, and this time we are extra excited with the upcoming release of our first full length record, Awakening. The Quebec-Windsor corridor has been our lifesblood for touring since we started in 2009, so we are very familiar with this circuit. We're also playing some venues (Les Katacombes in Montreal) and cities (Niagara Falls) we've never played before, so we're anxious to get out there and play for the people. Party on Wayne! \m/ \m/ "

Show dates:

May

23 – Peterborough, ON – The Red Dog

24 – Toronto, ON – Hard Luck Bar

25 – Hamilton, ON – This Ain’t Hollywood

26 – Niagara Falls, ON – The Geekery Pub

June

6 – Kingston, ON – The Mansion

7 – Montreal, QC – Katacombes

8 – Ottawa, ON – Café Dekcuf

9 – Cornwall, ON – Lola’s Pub

In true prog fashion, The Slyde stays true to their mission statement with their quirky arrangements, aggressive edge, and ominous lyrics. The result is a thought provoking, high-octane album for fans of Rush, Dream Theater, Haken, Coheed and Cambria, and Megadeth. Driven by Nathan Da Silva’s elegant vocals, Sarah Westbrook's powering keyboard skills, and the powerful rhythm section of Alberto Campuzano (Warmachine, ex-Annihilator) and Brendan Soares, the band are to catch the ears of any technically minded melodic prog rock fan.

The band adds:

"We think fans will certainly enjoy this release, and will notice that we're slowly adding more of an aggressive edge to our songwriting plus incorporating more 'metal' elements into the riffs. 'Awakening" is less conceptual than previous releases by containing more straight up rockin' tunes. Each song stands on its own."

Tracklisting:

“Awaken”

“Walk With Me”

“In Silence”

“These Wars”

“Awakening”

“So Blind”

“Fading”

“Join The Parade”

“Divide”

“Back Again”

“Back Again” video:

(Photo by: Gilad Cohen)