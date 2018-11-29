TORQUE Featuring Former MACHINE HEAD / VIO-LENCE Guitarist PHIL DEMMEL To Reissue 1996 Self-Titled Album With Bonus Tracks; "Forgotten" Lyric Video Streaming

On January 18th, Mascot Records will be reissuing Torque's 1996 stand-alone self-titled album, which features former Machine Head/Vio-lence guitarist Phil Demmel. The album includes four bonus tracks and as well as CD, will be released on vinyl and digitally for the first time.

It was 1994 when one of the San Francisco Bay Area thrash scenes leading lights Vio-lence called it a day following the departure of vocalist Sean Killian who retired and Rob Flynn who went on to form Machine Head.

From that band, the remaining members formed the riff heavy, groove infused thrashers Torque. Fronting the band was guitarist Phil Demmel, who also took on lead vocals for the first time, along with guitarist Ray Vegas, bassist Deen Dell and with drummer Mark Hernandez. Torque released three demos between 1994 and 1997. The self-titled album released on Mascot Records in 1996 stands alone as the sole studio release from the band that came and went in the blink of an eye but hit you like a brass-knuckle sandwich.

The red vinyl is limited to 1000 copies, and comes with a download code. The bonus tracks will only be available on the CD, and digitally. They will not be pressed on vinyl. If you buy the vinyl, the bonus tracks will be added to the complimentary MP3 download.

Pre-order now on CD and/or vinyl.

Tracklisting:

"H.L.S."

"Again"

"Nothing"

"Shooter"

"Dead You Lay"

"Choking"

"Forgotten"

"Pulled"

"Will Of Stone"

"Breed"

"Hand Over Fist"

"Circling" (Bonus Track)

"Erased" (Bonus Track)

"Sever" (Bonus Track)

"Isolation" / "Anger Mine" (Bonus Track)

"Forgotten" lyric video: