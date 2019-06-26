TOTENGEFLÜSTER - Release Date For Self-Produced Third Album Confirmed; "More Intense And Darker"

Black Lion recently announced the addition of German black metallers Totengeflüster to their ranks. Their third album will be released in October 11th, 2019. The band has issued the following update:

"We see this album as a huge step forward for us as indivudals and artists. The upcoming eleven songs and the whole running time of over 50 minutes will lead you into a more intense and darker direction than we did with our previous albums. The whole album is produced completely by Totengeflüster including the mix, mastering, recording and artwork. We work hard to realize this and give you the strongest Totengeflüster album we can deliver! Stay tuned for detailed informations about constant infos to our production process of The Faceless Divine."

Totengeflüster is a new but constant growing force formed in 2007. They managed to become fairly big player in the European underground black metal scene following the success of their latest album, Im Nebel der Vergänglichkeit. The band has been on a consistant touring cycle across European soil and performing at various clubs and festivals across the country, including the reknown Summer Breeze and Wolfszeit Festival.

For information and updates on Totengeflüster go to this location.