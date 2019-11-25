TOTENGEFLÜSTER Release Official Live Video For "Vermin"

Southern German symphonic black metal troop Totengeflüster released their sophomore album on October 11th via Black Lion Records. Titled The Faceless Divine, this opus is the most intense and darkest creation of the band to date. The official live video for "Vermin" can be viewed below.

"Filmed at our The Faceless Divine Tour in Autumn 2019 during our concerts in Lenzburg (Met-Bar), Brackenheim (Epizentrum) and München (München scheppert Schwarz). Filmed by Chris (Lenzburg), Robin (München) and Falko (Brackenheim). Bands we toured with and shout out to: Wolves Den and Frozen Gate."

The Faceless Divine is available for streaming below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://totengeflsterblacklion.bandcamp.com/album/the-faceless-divine" href="http://totengeflsterblacklion.bandcamp.com/album/the-faceless-divine">The Faceless Divine by Totengeflüster </a>

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Arrival Of The Withered"

"On Carrion Wings"

"The Hollow Wanderer (Cursed)"

"The Hunt"

"Affliction"

"Extinct Paradise"

"Grant Us Thy Blessing"

"Vermin"

"Reise Eines Verlorenen Geistes"

"Requiem"

"Entflamme Mich" (Bonus)

"The Hollow Wanderer" (Satin Version - Bonus)

Totengeflüster is a new but constant growing force formed in 2007. They managed to become fairly big player in the European underground black metal scene following the success of their latest album, Im Nebel der Vergänglichkeit. The band has been on a consistant touring cycle across European soil and performing at various clubs and festivals across the country, including the reknown Summer Breeze and Wolfszeit Festival.

