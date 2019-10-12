TOTENGEFLÜSTER Release Official Video For "On Carrion Wings"; New Album Available

Southern German symphonic black metal troop Totengeflüster released their sophomore album on October 11th via Black Lion Records. Titled The Faceless Divine, this opus is the most intense and darkest creation of the band to date. The official video for the song "On Carrion Wings" can be viewed below.

Vocalist Narbengrund Nihilis offers: "'On Carrion Wings' is the opener of our third album, The Faceless Divine (apart from the intro obviously) and starts right away with a blast in your face! The song is subdivided into three thirds: a blasting start (the rise and fall of the protagonist), an epic and symphonic middle and a… Let’s call it ‘modern’ and rhythmic finale (the awakening or the revelation).”

Guitarist Totleben adds: “When I composed ‘On Carrion Wings’ I wanted to reach new ground with the song, something different to what Totengeflüster did before. Sure, we still use our iconic sound but it still feels like a new territory which feels fresh and sophisticated. Producing the video to it was a great step forward and an opportunity for us to show how we have grown in the last time. One step follows another and I think we did a big step in the right direction. Supported by a great crew, and especially Karoline Hanna from Rock In Raw Photography and her camera assistant Tobias Marr, we got the quality we were aiming for. The location also represents the feeling and atmosphere of the written and performed music in the best way, I think. Editing the video and making sure this clip delivers the message and feeling was let me say … ‘a joyful challenge’. I’ve learned a lot and I’m very proud of the result.”

The Faceless Divine is availabel for streaming below.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://totengeflsterblacklion.bandcamp.com/album/the-faceless-divine" href="http://totengeflsterblacklion.bandcamp.com/album/the-faceless-divine">The Faceless Divine by Totengeflüster </a>

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Arrival Of The Withered"

"On Carrion Wings"

"The Hollow Wanderer (Cursed)"

"The Hunt"

"Affliction"

"Extinct Paradise"

"Grant Us Thy Blessing"

"Vermin"

"Reise Eines Verlorenen Geistes"

"Requiem"

"Entflamme Mich" (Bonus)

"The Hollow Wanderer" (Satin Version - Bonus)

Totengeflüster is a new but constant growing force formed in 2007. They managed to become fairly big player in the European underground black metal scene following the success of their latest album, Im Nebel der Vergänglichkeit. The band has been on a consistant touring cycle across European soil and performing at various clubs and festivals across the country, including the reknown Summer Breeze and Wolfszeit Festival.

