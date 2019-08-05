TOTENGEFLÜSTER Streaming New Song "The Hollow Wanderer (Cursed)"; New Album Available For Pre-Order

Black Lion recently announced the addition of German black metallers Totengeflüster to their ranks. Their third album, The Faceless Divine, will be released in October 11th, 2019. They are now streaming the new song "The Hollow Wanderer (Cursed)", which can be heard below.

"'The Hollow Wanderer (Cursed)' has a classical Totengeflüster-song structure, containing a simple black metal riff enriched with a haunting gothic-melody on top. But there are also some innovations like more thrashing metal parts. The lyrics are about hollowness, like there is nothing you can do to fill the deep hole inside your chest - as if you‘re simply cursed."

Pre-order The Faceless Divine here.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://totengeflsterblacklion.bandcamp.com/album/the-faceless-divine" href="http://totengeflsterblacklion.bandcamp.com/album/the-faceless-divine">The Faceless Divine by Totengeflüster </a>

The tracklist is as follows:

"The Arrival Of The Withered"

"On Carrion Wings"

"The Hollow Wanderer (Cursed)"

"The Hunt"

"Affliction"

"Extinct Paradise"

"Grant Us Thy Blessing"

"Vermin"

"Reise Eines Verlorenen Geistes"

"Requiem"

"Entflamme Mich" (Bonus)

"The Hollow Wanderer" (Satin Version - Bonus)

Totengeflüster is a new but constant growing force formed in 2007. They managed to become fairly big player in the European underground black metal scene following the success of their latest album, Im Nebel der Vergänglichkeit. The band has been on a consistant touring cycle across European soil and performing at various clubs and festivals across the country, including the reknown Summer Breeze and Wolfszeit Festival.

For information and updates on Totengeflüster go to this location.