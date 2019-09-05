TOTO Announce 40 Tours Around The Sun Multi-Format Release; Video Trailer

Toto has been touring the globe over the course of 2018-2019 in celebration of the band’s 40th Anniversary. Along the way, they performed in front of well over a million fans across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and even Indonesia. The band’s level of global critical mass reached new heights largely fuelled by a rediscovery of favourites from their beloved repertoire.

On September 13, Eagle Rock will release Toto's 40 Tours Around The Sun via digital audio and digital video. On September 20, the title will be available as a 2CD or 3LP set. On November 15, the DVD and Blu-Ray will street at retail. Pre-order here, and watch a video trailer below.

This live performance was recorded in front of a sold-out crowd exceeding 18,000 fans on March 17, 2018 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Toto performed a wide range of songs, including hit singles, rarely performed live deep cuts, and two newly recorded tracks which appeared on their new Greatest Hits album (40 Trips Around The Sun).

Toto embarks on the final leg of this extensive global tour in their hometown of Los Angeles at the Wiltern Theatre on September 20. A complete North American itinerary can be found below.

In the constantly evolving industry, Toto continues to enjoy a multi-generational fan base. To date, across the band’s collective repertoire has been streamed over a billion times across all streaming services. As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with hundreds of Grammy nominations.

With over 40 years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and accolades to their names, Toto remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles remaining relevant today.

Tracklisting:

Intro"

"Alone"

"Hold The Line"

"Lovers In The Night"

"Spanish Sea"

"I Will Remember"

"English Eyes"

"Jake To The Bone"

"Lea"

"Rosanna"

"Miss Sun"

"Georgy Porgy"

"Human Nature"

"Holyanna"

"No Love"

"Mushanga"

"Stop Loving You"

"Girl Goodbye"

"Angela"

"Lion"

"Dune (Desert Theme)"

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

"Stranger In Town"

"Make Believe"

"Africa"

"The Road Goes On"

Trailer:

Toto have confirmed the following appearances:

September

20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

21 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

22 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful

24 - Salt Lake City, UT- Eccles Theatre - Delta Hall

25 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

27 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

28 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

29 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theater

October

1 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

2 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center Theatre

4 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

5 - Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

6 - Tiffin, OH - Ritz Theatre

8 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

9 - Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre

10 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

12 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center

13 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

15 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

16 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

18 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

19 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia