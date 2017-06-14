TOTO Announce First Run Of Dates And New Album In Support Of 40th Anniversary In 2018

Toto has announced the first set of shows in support of the band’s 40th Anniversary, beginning in 2018. The 40 Trips Around The Sun tour will begin in February 2018 in Europe. The tour will be the band’s most extensive run in years and will be a worldwide tour to celebrate the band’s enduring career. More shows will be announced shortly, Tickets on sale Tuesday, June 20th at 9 AM from LiveNation.co.uk.

Alongside the launch of the tour, Toto along with Legacy Recordings have created a brand new Greatest Hits package. The album will feature brand new previously unreleased music along side newly remastered classic tracks worked on by Elliot Scheiner & Gavin Lurssen and his team. The core Toto members, Steve Lukather, David Paich, Steve Porcaro, Joseph Williams re-entered the studio this past year to work on the material. Full details on that album along side many other projects the band has in the works with Legacy Recordings will be announced at a later date.

“Myself, David, Steve and Joseph are humbled and thrilled at the long lasting success of the band,” Steve Lukather remarked. “This 40th Anniversary tour is going to be a special one for us and all of the fans that come out. On top of all that, it’s really exciting to be working with Sony Music again. We’ve spent a lot of time this year working on new music and re-mastering the older tracks.”

Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of Toto. As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with more than 200 Grammy nominations.

With close to 40 years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and accolades to their names, Toto remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world. They are the benchmark by which many artists base their sound and production, and they continue to transcend the standards set by the entire music community, being simply synonymous with musical credibility. Their repertoire continues to be current via high profile usage on broadcast television. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles to a career enjoy a multi-generational worldwide fan base.

Tour dates:

February

19 - Hamburg, Germany - Mehr! Theater

21 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi-Electric Hall

22 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

24 - Berlin, Germany - C-Halle

25 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

March

2 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

10 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

15 - Lille, France - Zenith

17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

18 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

20 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

23 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

25 - Marseille, France - Dome

26 - Toulouse, France - Zenith

27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

30 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

April

1 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

2 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

4 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

7 - Belfast, UK - Waterfront Auditorium

8 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo