TOTO Announce More North American Shows In Support Of 40th Anniversary

Toto have announced twenty-one new North American shows in support of the band’s 40th Anniversary. The 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour will begin on July 30th in Vancouver at The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts. Tickets for these new shows in October and November go on sale this Friday, here.

It’s without question, that Toto are currently in the middle of a major resurgence around the world. The band’s brand new Greatest Hits package titled 40 Trips Around The Sun (Legacy Recordings - Sony) debuted in the Top 40 in eight different countries. Their European tour earlier this year saw them performing to packed houses every night including sold out stops at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam and Royal Albert Hall in London. Most recently, Weezer’s covers of the classic Toto hits “Rosanna” and “Africa” have attracted a ton of media attention along with over five million plays of the tracks.

Toto also recently announced the release of their definitive box set: All In via Legacy Recordings (a division of Sony Music). This limited edition release is still available for pre-order here.

Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively had a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of Toto. As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with more than 200 Grammy nominations. Toto has over 400 million streams on Spotify alone along while views on YouTube far exceed over a half billion.

With over 40 years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and accolades to their names, Toto remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world. They are the benchmark by which many artists base their sound and production, and they continue to transcend the standards set by the entire music community, being simply synonymous with musical credibility. Their repertoire continues to be current via high profile usage on broadcast television. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles to a career enjoy a multi-generational worldwide fan base. The 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour is the band’s most extensive run in years.

Tour dates:

July

30 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts

31 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

August

1 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

4 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theatre

5 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center for the Arts

7 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

8 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre (Orange County Fair)

10 - Henderson, NV - Sunset Station Hotel & Casino - Sunset Amphitheater

11 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Amphitheater

12 - Littleton, CO - The Hudson Gardens and Event Center – Outdoor Amphitheatre

14 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

15 - Austin, TX - Stubbs

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

18 - Atlanta , GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

19 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

21 - Kansas City, MO - Crossroads KC

23 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum At Caesars

24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

25 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live

October

20 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger Performing Arts

21 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

23 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theater

24 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

26 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

27 - Melbourne, FL - King Center For The Arts

28 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

November

1 - Charleston SC - Charleston Music Hall

2 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theater

3 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

5 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham

6 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center For The Performing Arts

8 - Washington DC - Warner Theater

9 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino & Resort – Tropicana Showroom

12 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

13 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

15 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

16 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

17 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium