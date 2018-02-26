TOTO Announce North American Tour Dates
Toto has announced the first set of North American shows in support of their 40th Anniversary beginning in 2018. The 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour will begin on July 30th in Vancouver at The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts. Thirteen dates are being announced this morning with more to follow shortly. Tickets for these shows go on sale this Friday. A special fan pre-sale for all shows begins tomorrow morning at 10 AM, local time). Password: FORTY
“Myself, David, Steve and Joseph are humbled and thrilled at the long lasting success of the band,” Steve Lukather remarked. “This 40th Anniversary tour is going to be a special one for us and all of the fans that come out. On top of all that, it’s really exciting to be working with SONY again. We’ve spent a lot of time last year working on new music and re-mastering the older tracks.”
Dates:
July
30 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts
31- Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
August
1 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall
3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater
4 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theatre
7 - San Diego, CA Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay
10 - Henderson, NV - Sunset Station Hotel & Casino - Sunset Amphitheater
11 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Amphitheater
14 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
15 - Austin, TX - Stubbs
17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
18 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall
21 - Kansas City, MO - Crossroads KC
Toto's new hits package, 40 Trips Around The Sun, is available via Legacy Recordings. Order the new album here.
40 Trips Around The Sun tracklisting:
"Alone"
"Spanish Sea"
"I'll Supply The Love"
"I'll Be Over You"
"Stranger In Town"
"99"
"Struck By Lightning"
"Pamela"
"Afraid Of Love"
"I Won't Hold You Back"
"Jake To The Bone"
"Stop Loving You"
"Lea"
"Hold The Line"
"George Porgy"
"Rosanna"
"Africa"
"Spanish Sea":
"Alone":
More Toto tour dates:
February
27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin
28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena
March
2 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
4 - Sofia, Bulgaria - National Palace Of Culture
5 - Skopje, Macedonia - Boris Trajkovski Sports Hall
9 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Sportova
10 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum
12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena
15 - Lille, France - Zenith
17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
18 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
20 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle
22 - Geneva, Switzerland - Arena Geneva
23 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
25 - Marseille, France - Dome
26 - Toulouse, France - Zenith
27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier
29 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Rockhal
30 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale
April
1 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall
2 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall
4 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
5 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street
7 - Belfast, Ireland - Waterfront Auditorium
8 - Glasgow, Scotland - SEC Armadillo