TOTO Announce North American Tour Dates

Toto has announced the first set of North American shows in support of their 40th Anniversary beginning in 2018. The 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour will begin on July 30th in Vancouver at The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts. Thirteen dates are being announced this morning with more to follow shortly. Tickets for these shows go on sale this Friday. A special fan pre-sale for all shows begins tomorrow morning at 10 AM, local time). Password: FORTY

“Myself, David, Steve and Joseph are humbled and thrilled at the long lasting success of the band,” Steve Lukather remarked. “This 40th Anniversary tour is going to be a special one for us and all of the fans that come out. On top of all that, it’s really exciting to be working with SONY again. We’ve spent a lot of time last year working on new music and re-mastering the older tracks.”

Dates:

July

30 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts

31- Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

August

1 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

4 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theatre

7 - San Diego, CA Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

10 - Henderson, NV - Sunset Station Hotel & Casino - Sunset Amphitheater

11 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Amphitheater

14 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

15 - Austin, TX - Stubbs

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

18 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

21 - Kansas City, MO - Crossroads KC

Toto's new hits package, 40 Trips Around The Sun, is available via Legacy Recordings. Order the new album here.

40 Trips Around The Sun tracklisting:

"Alone"

"Spanish Sea"

"I'll Supply The Love"

"I'll Be Over You"

"Stranger In Town"

"99"

"Struck By Lightning"

"Pamela"

"Afraid Of Love"

"I Won't Hold You Back"

"Jake To The Bone"

"Stop Loving You"

"Lea"

"Hold The Line"

"George Porgy"

"Rosanna"

"Africa"

"Spanish Sea":

"Alone":

More Toto tour dates:

February

27 - Prague, Czech Republic - Forum Karlin

28 - Krakow, Poland - Tauron Arena

March

2 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

4 - Sofia, Bulgaria - National Palace Of Culture

5 - Skopje, Macedonia - Boris Trajkovski Sports Hall

9 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Sportova

10 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

12 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - Porsche Arena

15 - Lille, France - Zenith

17 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

18 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

20 - Offenbach, Germany - Stadthalle

22 - Geneva, Switzerland - Arena Geneva

23 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

25 - Marseille, France - Dome

26 - Toulouse, France - Zenith

27 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

29 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Rockhal

30 - Paris, France - La Seine Musicale

April

1 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

2 - Manchester, UK - Bridgewater Hall

4 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

5 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

7 - Belfast, Ireland - Waterfront Auditorium

8 - Glasgow, Scotland - SEC Armadillo