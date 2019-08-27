TOTO Guitarist STEVE LUKATHER Featured In New Episode Of Ernie Ball's String Theory; Video

"It’s the greatest thing in the world to be able to have something to express yourself with besides your mouth... which usually gets you in trouble anyway. In the wise words of Frank Zappa: ‘Shut up n play yer guitar’."

In this episode of String Theory, a web series from Ernie Ball that explores the sonic origins of some of music's most innovative players, legendary guitarist Steve Lukather (Toto) discusses his obsession with playing guitar, his drive as a musician, and his contributions to some of the world's most notable records.

