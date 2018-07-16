TOTO Guitarist STEVE LUKATHER To Release The Gospel According To Luke Memoir In September

To know Steve Lukather, aka “Luke”, is to love him, and readers of his upcoming memoir are about to get a no-holds barred uncensored look at Luke’s 40+ years of making records with his band TOTO along with the countless legendary sessions he’s been a part of.

Written by Luke along with acclaimed author Paul Rees, The Gospel According To Luke will be released worldwide on September 18th via Post Hill Press (North America) and Little Brown (UK). Luke will also be narrating the audiobook, which will be available via Audible. The book takes the reader behind the VIP curtain of rock and pop stardom recounting the vibrant and frequently lurid history of a vanquished golden age of the music business.

Pre-order the book here.

Few ensembles in the history of recorded music have individually or collectively left a larger imprint on pop culture than the members of Toto. The band has sold over 40 million albums and have over half a billion streams worldwide as of 2018. They continue to be a worldwide arena draw staging standing-room-only events across the globe. They are pop culture, and are one of the few ’70s bands to have endured the changing trends and styles.



Running parallel to this, and as stellar session players, Lukather and band-mates David Paich, Jeff Porcaro, Steve Porcaro, David Hungate and Mike Porcaro were also the creative linchpins on some of the most successful, influential and enduring records of all time, including Michael Jackson’s Thriller.



“How many bands collectively (all members past to present) can say that they have played on 5,000 albums, had around 225 Grammy nominations, and were pretty much the house band on the biggest album in history?” writes Lukather.



Toto's 40 Trips Around The Sun Tour will begin on July 30th in Vancouver at The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts. Tickets here.

Toto also recently announced the release of their definitive box set: All In via Legacy Recordings (a division of Sony Music). This limited edition release is still available for pre-order here.

Tour dates:

July

30 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre in Vancouver for Performing Arts

31 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

August

1 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

3 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

4 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort & Casino - Grand Theatre

5 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center for the Arts

7 - San Diego, CA - Humphrey's Concerts by the Bay

8 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre (Orange County Fair)

10 - Henderson, NV - Sunset Station Hotel & Casino - Sunset Amphitheater

11 - Grand Junction, CO - Las Colonias Amphitheater

12 - Littleton, CO - The Hudson Gardens and Event Center – Outdoor Amphitheatre

14 - Grand Prairie, TX - Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

15 - Austin, TX - Stubbs

17 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

18 - Atlanta , GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

19 - Springfield, MO - Gillioz Theatre

21 - Kansas City, MO - Crossroads KC

23 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum At Caesars

24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

25 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live

October

20 - Greeneville, TN - Niswonger Performing Arts

21 - Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Center

23 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theater

24 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

26 - Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

27 - Melbourne, FL - King Center For The Arts

28 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

30 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

November

1 - Charleston SC - Charleston Music Hall

2 - Augusta, GA - Miller Theater

3 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

5 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre of Durham

6 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center For The Performing Arts

8 - Washington DC - Warner Theater

9 - Atlantic City, NJ - Tropicana Casino & Resort – Tropicana Showroom

12 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

13 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

15 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

16 - Brookville, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

17 - Lynn, MA - Lynn Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium