TOTO Guitarist STEVE LUKATHER - "We're Working On New Material"

Toto is getting ready to head out on a 40th anniversary tour this summer. While at the 2017 NAMM trade show in Anaheim, California, Gus Griesinger of Backstage Axxess grabbed a very busy Steve Lukather for a quick interview to talk about this tour.

Before their conversation, Gus and co. witnessed a short exchange between original Toto vocalist Bobby Kimball and Lukather himself. They talked about the exchange and Lukather explains his feelings towards Kimball. Of course, they spoke about his relationship with Ringo Starr and Lukather reminisced about how he was able to play with three of the four Beatles.

Toto’s first European appearances for 2017, listed below, are now on sale. News surrounding North American dates will be shared in the near future.

July

28 - Hamina, Finland - Rockin’ Basioni

29 - Tammisaari, Finland - Augusti Festivalen

30 - Joensuu, Finland - Laulurinne

August

2 - Helsingborg, Sweden - Sofiero Castle

3 - Ringsted, Denmark - Ringsted Festival

4 - Middelfart, Denmark - Hindsgavl Slot

5 - Hamar, Norway - Tjuvholmen Kro Hamar

8 - Schaffhausen, Switzerland - Stars In Town

9 - Zofingen, Switzerland - Magic Night at Heitere Openair

12 - Klaksvik, Faroe Islands - Summer Festival