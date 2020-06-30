TOTO Share Story Of Classic 70's Hit "Hold The Line"; Video

Professor Of Rock has released the video below, along with the following message:

"The story of Top 5 70's hit, 'Hold The Line', from Toto band members Steve Lukather and David Paich. Legendary drummer Jeff Porcaro said of the song, "'Hold The Line' was a perfect example of what people will describe as your heavy metal chord guitar licks, your great triplet A-notes on the piano, your 'Sly'-hot-fun-in-the-summertime groove, all mismatched together with a boy from New Orleans singing... and it really crossed over a lot of lines."

"Porcaro was of course talking about the incredible lead vocal of Bobby Kimball. Here"s Luke and Paich with the story."