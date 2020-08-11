TOTO’s STEVE LUKATHER Presents 2020 Signature Luke III Collection; Video

August 11, 2020, an hour ago

news riff notes classic rock steve lukather toto

In this new video from  Ernie Ball, Toto guitarist Steve Lukather presents his 2020 Signature Luke III Collection.

The latest evolution of Steve Lukather's 2020 guitar perfectly fuses comfort, beauty, and tonal versatility. Revamped with all-new custom Ernie Ball Music Man electronics and featuring new finishes including the Luke III Maple Top in Cherry Burst and Luscious Green and the Luke III guitar in Ocean and Fuchsia Sparkle.



