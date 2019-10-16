TOTO’s STEVE LUKATHER Says The Band Is Over After Their 40th Anniversary Tour – “I Can Tell You This Version Is Dead October 20”

In an interview with The Morning Call, Toto’s guitarist Steve Lukather revealed the band will be over once their 40th anniversary tour ends on October 20 in Philadelphia, PA.

“We worked really hard and this is a great way to …,” Lukather says, trailing off to avoid the words to describe the band’s end. "I don’t know what the future-future’s gonna be, but I do know that’s gonna be the last show in Philly for the foreseeable future. And certainly the end of this configuration of Toto.”

“I don’t know, man. I can’t predict the future,” he says. "I can tell you that this version is dead October 20. Whatever happens down the line, man, I don’t know what’s going to happen with Dave (Paich). I don’t know what’s going to happen with me.

“I know that we just gotta … We gotta take a break from all this. We were beat up really badly and we gotta heal and figure out what’s going on. I mean, the music’s still there. I’m not saying I’m never gonna play this music again — that would be stupid to say; that would be a lie.

“I can play whatever I want from my entire career with whomever I want to, and so can everybody else. But I don’t know what that is yet. We’ve been working really hard for a really long time if you look at the last 10 years of touring for the band, we’ve toured more than we ever have.

Toto has been touring the globe over the course of 2018-2019 in celebration of the band’s 40th Anniversary. Along the way, they performed in front of well over a million fans across Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, and even Indonesia. The band’s level of global critical mass reached new heights largely fuelled by a rediscovery of favourites from their beloved repertoire.

On September 13, Eagle Rock released Toto's 40 Tours Around The Sun via digital audio and digital video. On September 20, the title was available as a 2CD or 3LP set. On November 15, the DVD and Blu-Ray will street at retail. Pre-order here, and watch a video trailer below.

This live performance was recorded in front of a sold-out crowd exceeding 18,000 fans on March 17, 2018 at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam. Toto performed a wide range of songs, including hit singles, rarely performed live deep cuts, and two newly recorded tracks which appeared on their new Greatest Hits album (40 Trips Around The Sun).

Toto embarked on the final leg of this extensive global tour in their hometown of Los Angeles at the Wiltern Theatre on September 20. A complete North American itinerary can be found below.

In the constantly evolving industry, Toto continues to enjoy a multi-generational fan base. To date, across the band’s collective repertoire has been streamed over a billion times across all streaming services. As individuals, the band members can be heard on an astonishing 5000 albums that together amass a sales history of a half a billion albums. Amongst these recordings, NARAS applauded the performances with hundreds of Grammy nominations.

With over 40 years together and literally thousands of credits, including the biggest selling album of all time: Michael Jackson’s Thriller, and accolades to their names, Toto remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world. They are pop culture, and are one of the few 70’s bands that have endured the changing trends and styles remaining relevant today.

Tracklisting:

Intro"

"Alone"

"Hold The Line"

"Lovers In The Night"

"Spanish Sea"

"I Will Remember"

"English Eyes"

"Jake To The Bone"

"Lea"

"Rosanna"

"Miss Sun"

"Georgy Porgy"

"Human Nature"

"Holyanna"

"No Love"

"Mushanga"

"Stop Loving You"

"Girl Goodbye"

"Angela"

"Lion"

"Dune (Desert Theme)"

"While My Guitar Gently Weeps"

"Stranger In Town"

"Make Believe"

"Africa"

"The Road Goes On"

Trailer:

Toto have confirmed the following appearances:

October

16 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center

18 - Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

19 - Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia