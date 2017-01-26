TOUCH THE SUN Added To 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise

Vancouver's Touch The Sun are honoured to be one of only three Canadian bands aboard the 70,000 Tons Of Metal Cruise sailing February 2nd – 6th, onboard Royal Caribbean’s luxurious Independence Of The Seas which will be leaving from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida to an all new Caribbean dream destination: Labadee, situated on the northern coast of Haiti, featuring pristine beaches, coral reefs and lagoon-like bays surrounded by forested mountains.

Touch The Sun will be performing on 70000 Tons Of Metal along with 59 other metal and hard rock bands from around the globe. In fact, Touch The Sun will be playing twice on board featuring material from their debut album Above Dark.

Above Dark was written and recorded over a two year period. Alex Roque (vox / guitar), Rob Wade (drums), and Cam Jarvis (guitar) began collecting song ideas over the years intent on recording something they felt went missing in music a long time ago. Their recording process eliminated time limits and formulaic rules that restrict creativity in music today.

The music began to take shape in 2013 while recording the demos in Wade's garage studio. A sound began to develop quickly taking on a life of its own during those sessions. Russ Bergquist (bass) was recruited to bring his unique talent shaping the bass parts on the album. Russ, who has, extensive experience playing worldwide and a musical history with both Rob and Alex was an easy choice for the task at hand.

Check out Touch The Sun's video for "Be My Enemy" from their debut album Above Dark, available now at ​TouchTheSunMusic.com and on board 70000 Tons Of Metal.

At present Touch The Sun are preparing for the 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise, creating new music, and looking forward to supporting Uli Jon Roth (ex-Scorpions) in Vancouver, BC on February 25th at The Red Room.

Bands confirmed for the event include: Amaranthe, Amorphis, Annihilator, Anthrax, Arch Enemy, Avatarium, Axxis, Cattle Decapitation, Cruachan, Death Angel, Demolition Hammer, DevilDriver, Draconian, Dying Fetus, Edenbridge, Equilibrium, Ghost Ship Octavius, Grave Digger, Haggard, Kalmah, Kamelot, Marduk, Misery Loves Co., Moonsorrow, Mors Principium Est, Nightmare, Omnium Gatherum, Ordan Ogan, Orphaned Land, Pain, PowerGlove, Psycroptic, Revocation, Saltatio Mortis, Scar Symmetry, Serenity, Stam1na, Stuck Mojo, Suffocation, Testament, Therion, Touch The Sun, Trauma, Trollfest, Uli Jon Roth, Unleashed, Vreid, and Xandria.