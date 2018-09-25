TOURNIQUET Release Lyric Video For "Sinister Scherzo" Featuring TIM "RIPPER" OWENS, CHRIS POLAND

Tourniquet have released a lyric video for "Sinister Scherzo", featuring singer Tim "Ripper" Owens (ex-Judas Priest, Iced Earth) and guitarist Chris Poland (ex-Megadeth). The song is featured on the band's new album, Gazing At Medusa, out soon via the band’s own label, Pathogenic Records, and available for pre-order here.

Watch the new video below, and stay tuned for updates.

"Sinister Scherzo" (featuring Tim "Ripper" Owens and Chris Poland) lyric video:

"Gazing At Medusa" (featuring Deen Castronovo and Chris Poland) lyric video: