TOWER OF BABEL Featuring Guitarist JOE STUMP Confirmed For Italy's MIC Rock Festival 2018

Tower Of Babel have checked in with the following update:

"We are very thrilled to announce our participation at the MIC Rock Festival at Open Air Theatre in Anfiteatro di Villapiana, Italy. We'll share the stage with the great Lacuna Coil on August 4th. Info and tickets are available here. We'll present to you some of our heavy 'n hard vintage/modern Rock from our album Lake Of Fire."

Tower Of Babel released their debut album, Lake Of Fire, via Lion Music. The album’s title track is now available for streaming below. It was produced by Zvekan and Stump and recoded at various places. Artwork was created by Gragoth.

Tracklisting:

“Dragonslayer”

“It’s Only Rock’n’Roll”

“Lake Of Fire"

“Addicted”

“Midnight Sun”

“Eternal Flames”

“Once Again”

“Stardust”

“Eyes Of The World”

“Lamb And The Wolves”

“Thoth”

“All Out Warfare”

“Lake Of Fire”:

"Midnight Sun" lyric video:

The band features:

Joe Stump - guitar

Ruben Sacco - vocals

Nic Angileri - bass

Mark Cross - drums

Mistheria - keyboards

Go to the band's official website for more information.