TOXIC HOLOCAUST Featured In New Episode Of Bus Invaders; Video

This new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Bus Invaders, takes you inside the touring vehicle of thrash metal band, Toxic Holocaust, while on tour supporting their newest album, Primal Future: 2019.

Toxic Holocaust release Primal Future: 2019 on October 4 via new label home, Entertainment One (eOne). The album was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Grind with artwork by Steve Crisp. Order here.

Tracklisting:

"Chemical Warlords"

"Black Out The Code"

"New World Beyond"

"Deafened By The Roar"

"Time's Edge"

"Primal Future"

"Iron Cage"

"Controlled By Fear"

"Aftermath"

"Cybernetic War"

"Chemical Warlords" lyric video: