TOXIC HOLOCAUST Leader JOEL GRIND Tours Morbid Anatomy Museum; Video

Toxic Holocaust has been a one-man operation since 1999, when it was founded by singer, guitarist and now bassist Joel Grind, who is joined by a rotating lineup of live musicians but still handles everything on record. Now involved in the scene for almost 20 years he’s earned the respect of the underground and has also made some serious inroads into the mainstream as well.

Noisey caught up with the band before their Brooklyn show at Saint Vitus, and took Joel on a tour of the cobwebs and creatures of the Morbid Anatomy Museum. Watch below: