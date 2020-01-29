TOXIC HOLOCAUST Teams Up With Lurkville Skateboards For Limited Edition Skate Deck

Crossover thrash unit, Toxic Holocaust, has teamed up with Lurkville Skateboards for a limited-edition Primal Future: 2019 skate deck. Based in San Diego, California, Lurkville Skateboards has been skater owned and operated since 2011. Their mission is to provide every component you need to build a quality skateboard that takes on the toughest impacts. Constructed from seven-ply maple, these traditional decks are designed for any age and skill level to ride. Lurkville Skateboard wheels are made from the finest urethane formula. Their wheels are ready to take on any terrain.

Comments Lurkville co-owner Julian Vasquez, “There’s no better soundtrack to listen to than Toxic Holocaust for a good skate sesh. Now there’s a board to go with that soundtrack and sesh!”

Limited to 100, the Toxic Holocaust Primal Future: 2019 skateboard is available here.

Toxic Holocaust will kick off their anticipated North American tour supporting Soulfly next week. The journey will commence February 3 in Denver, Colorado, winding its way through nearly three dozen cities upon its conclusion March 12th in Houston, Texas. Additional support will be provided by X-Method, Madzilla, Skinflint, and Systemhouse 33.

Toxic Holocaust continues to tour in support of their latest full-length, Primal Future: 2019, released in October via Entertainment One. An ambitious new mission statement from founder/principal songwriter Joel Grind, Toxic Holocaust 2.0 detonates like doomsday all over Primal Future: 2019. A dystopian technological takeover drives the album thematically, but the passionately delivered music is vintage Toxic Holocaust, taking things all the way back to the band’s early origins.

Dates:

February

3 - The Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

4 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

5 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

6 - Backstage Bar & Billiards - Las Vegas, NV

7 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

8 - Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA

10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

12 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

14 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

15 - The Gateway - Calgary, AB

16 - The Exchange - Regina, SK

17 - The Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MN

19 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

20 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

21 - Route 20 - Racine, WI

22 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

23 - The Citadel Music Hall - Indianapolis, IN

24 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

25 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

26 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

27 - Poor Richards - Chicopee, MA

28 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

29 - Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

March

1 - Stanhope House - Stanhope, NJ

3 - Cafe 611 - Fred, MD

4 - The Pour House Music Hall - Raleigh, NC

5 - Capone’s - Johnson City, TN

6 - Masquerade Hell - Atlanta, GA

7 - Sound Bar - Orlando, FL

8 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

10 - Tipitina’s - New Orleans, LA

11 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

12 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

(Photo - Chelsea Englizian)