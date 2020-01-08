TOXIC HOLOCAUST To Play Special Brooklyn Show With Japanese Legends SACRIFICE

Crossover thrash unit Toxic Holocaust will play a special show in Brooklyn, New York Friday January 10th with Japanese thrash metal icons Sacrifice. Set to take place at Market Hotel, the performance serves as Sacrifice's first ever show on US soil. Additional support will be provided by Philadelphia blackened punk metallers Devil Master and Boston occult hardcore punk unit Sadist.

Issues Toxic Holocaust founder Joel Grind, "To say I'm looking forward to this upcoming show with Sacrifice is an understatement. Been a fan for years and honored to be a part of this!"

The show precedes Toxic Holocaust's previously announced North American trek supporting Soulfly on their The Summoning tour. The journey will commence February 3rd in Denver, Colorado and make its way through nearly three dozen cities upon its conclusion March 12th in Houston, Texas. Additional support will be provided by X-Method, Madzilla, Skinflint, and Systemhouse 33. See all confirmed dates below.

Toxic Holocaust continues to tour in support of their latest full-length, Primal Future: 2019, released in October via Entertainment One ("eOne"). An ambitious new mission statement from founder/principal songwriter Joel Grind, the man whose guiding forces remain Discharge, Megadeth, Venom, English Dogs, Nuclear Assault, D.R.I., and G.B.H., all juiced by the unrelenting, feverish, urgent power of a modern metal trailblazer, Toxic Holocaust 2.0 detonates like doomsday all over Primal Future: 2019. A dystopian technological takeover drives the album thematically, but the passionately delivered music is vintage Toxic Holocaust, taking things all the way back to the band's early origins.

Dates:

February

3 - The Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

4 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

5 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

6 - Backstage Bar & Billiards - Las Vegas, NV

7 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

8 - Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA

10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

12 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

14 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

15 - The Gateway - Calgary, AB

16 - The Exchange - Regina, SK

17 - The Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MN

19 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

20 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

21 - Route 20 - Racine, WI

22 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

23 - The Citadel Music Hall - Indianapolis, IN

24 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

25 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

26 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

27 - Poor Richards - Chicopee, MA

28 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

29 - Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

March

1 - Stanhope House - Stanhope, NJ

3 - Cafe 611 - Fred, MD

4 - The Pour House Music Hall - Raleigh, NC

5 - Capone’s - Johnson City, TN

6 - Masquerade Hell - Atlanta, GA

7 - Sound Bar - Orlando, FL

8 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

10 - Tipitina’s - New Orleans, LA

11 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

12 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

(Photo - Chelsea Englizian)