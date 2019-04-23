TOXIC HOLOCAUST - Veteran Thrash Act Signs With eOne; New Album Due This Year

Portland, Oregon-based thrash band Toxic Holocaust, led by frontman Joel Grind, has signed a worldwide record deal with Entertainment One (eOne) with plans to release a new album later this year.

"I am proud to announce that not only is the new album finished but also that I have joined the roster over at eOne...and I am in good company," says Grind.

“The entire team is very excited to have such an influential band joining the roster," says SVP of Rock and Metal, Scott Givens. "Entertainment One’s commitment to metal remains steadfast and ongoing.”

Toxic Holocaust will be celebrating their twentieth anniversary this year noting their accomplishments and achievements since the band’s inception in 1999. Grind continues, "starting in 1999, Toxic Holocaust released its first demo. In 1999 Thrash Metal was about as 'uncool' as you could get. Struggling to find other band members and given the rural location, I forged on as a solo project."

"New releases saw Toxic signing with a few noteworthy labels, touring, and spreading the music around the world. After various lineups and incarnations throughout the years, I have decided to come full circle for this 20th-anniversary era and release an album going back to solo project roots. This new album features me playing and recording everything just like the early days. Prepare for the next chapter."

The yet to be titled new album is due out later this year and will be the follow up to Chemistry Of Consciousness (2013), which Metal Injection called “trenchant and unapologetic in its lack of versatility, this is a bottled up riot distilled into musical form.” MetalSucks noted that the band sounded “more twisted and pissed off than ever before.” New Noise Magazine went as far as to say that “if we were to comprise a modern-day 'Big Four' Toxic Holocaust would certainly be on the bill.”

The band plans on hitting the road in support of the new LP later this year and have just wrapped a short run of west coast dates with Integrity. The band will play the Rickshaw Theater in Vancouver, BC on May 25 and the Rock AL Paraque Festival on June 30 in Bogota, Columbia.

Toxic Holocaust mutated into existence in 1999, when Joel Grind merged his love for classic punk and metal into his ideal band. Like his influences: Bathory, Venom, English Dogs, Possessed, and Broken Bones, Toxic Holocaust featured blazing riffs, gravel-throated vocals, and a deadly fixation on the evil in man and a post-apocalyptic world. Grind wrapped all of these elements up with a DIY attitude.