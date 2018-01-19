TOXIK To Release 3CD Boxset Featuring Brand New Songs; Re-Recorded Tracks

No Dust Records has announced the worldwide release of the new 3CD boxset from New York thrashers Toxik.

III Works will be released in April and will feature the complete recording sessions of In Humanity (2014) and Breaking Class (2017), plus brand new songs and all new re-recorded Toxik classics. The package will include a poster plus three separate discs with individual artworks.

Toxik released their Breaking Class EP in August 2017, marking their first new material since the In Humanity Demo in 2014 and Think This album in 1989.