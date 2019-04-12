TOXPACK Release Music Video For New Single "Setz Die Segel"

Berlin, Germany-based streetcore legends, Toxpack, will release their ninth full-length album, Kämpfer, on May 31 via Napalm Records. Pre-order the new album here, and watch a video for the first single, "Setz Die Segel", below.

Toxpack on the new album: “On May 31st 2019 our ninth studio album Kämpfer will be released via Napalm Records! With 16 songs + Bonus Track at about 54 minutes play time it is the longest album in our 18 year history. We are proud that Kämpfer is produced by Florian Nowak and Marc Wüstenhagen (Dailyhero Recordings) again, who also recorded our last full length Schall & Rausch. Our main focus is once again on catchy harmonies and melodies, which will stick in your head. The songs are about freedom, courage, daily fights, hope, love, anger, sorrow, desire and our strong friendship. We are sure that you will regain yourself in our lyrics! Kämpfer is an album for everyone that is living in daily fights. For everyone that stays strong and never bends down, never surrenders and always keeps on fighting for their dreams and to reach their goals in life!”

Tracklisting:

"Proelium"

"An der Zeit"

"Setz die Segel"

"Kämpfer"

"Arschloch"

"Liebe ist tödlich"

"Trinkteufel (Herzlich Willkommen)"

"Oben"

"Unten"

"Die letzte Bastion"

"Wir sagen Danke"

"All deine Sorgen"

"Auf unser Wohl"

"Hauptsache es geht uns gut"

"Jeder kann ein König sein" (Bonus track)

"Staub und Dreck" (Bonus track)

When Toxpack releases a new album, it has to be celebrated with their fans. Which venue could fit better for this occasion than the legendary SO36 in their hometown Berlin?

Do you want to be part of this legendary party? Get one of the limited 250 hard tickets directly through the Toxpack shop, here. Buy a regular ticket at your local dealer Koka36, here.

Toxpack are:

Schulle - Vocals

Tommi - Lead Guitar

Erik - Guitar

Stephan - Bass Guitar

Zoppel - Drums

(Photo - Stefan Milde)