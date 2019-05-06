TRACII GUNS Demos The Les Paul Standard '60s Model - "It's Not Like A Lamborghini, It's Like A '57 Chevy"
May 6, 2019, 35 minutes ago
In the video below, guitarist Tracii Guns of L.A. Guns tries out the new Les Paul Standard '60s Model.
L.A. Guns released their new album, The Devil You Know, on March 29th via Frontiers Music SRL.
