TRACII GUNS Demos The Les Paul Standard '60s Model - "It's Not Like A Lamborghini, It's Like A '57 Chevy"

In the video below, guitarist Tracii Guns of L.A. Guns tries out the new Les Paul Standard '60s Model.

L.A. Guns released their new album, The Devil You Know, on March 29th via Frontiers Music SRL. Catch the band live at the following shows:

May

24 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

June

14 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

15 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

21 - The Village Door at Seascape - Miramar Beach, FL

22 - The Hideaway - Jackson, MS

28 - Poopy's Pub - Savanna, IL

29 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MO

July

11 - Hair In The Fair - Welland, ON

20 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

August

24 - Libbey Bowl - Ojai, CA

September

13 - Arcada Theatre - St Charles, IL