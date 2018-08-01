TRACII GUNS On Filming Sunset Society With LEMMY KILMISTER – “Lemmy Was My Dad”

L.A. Guns guitarist Tracii Guns stars in the horror movie Sunset Society, which was released by Cleopatra / MVD on Blu-Ray and DVD late last month. Appearing alongside Tracii are Lemmy Kilmister (Motörhead), Dizzy Reed (Guns N’ Roses), Ron Jeremy, and Steve-O (Jackass).

A vampire thriller co-written, co-directed, and co-produced by Phoebe Dollar – who also has a role in the film – Sunset Society is described as a secret organization in Hollywood where parties are held, musicians gather and blood flows freely! Ace (Lemmy) is the head vampire in charge who likes to keep the fun going while keeping the profile low. However, due to a few rebels in his midst, humans are starting to catch on to his vampire ways.

Sadly, Lemmy passed away at the end of 2015. Furthermore, both Tracii and Dizzy look drastically different on screen in Sunset Society as compared to today. Speaking exclusively to BraveWords scribe Aaron Small, Tracii says, “It was filmed a long time ago… 2008 maybe?” The obvious question beckons, why did it take ten years for the movie to come out? “We did another one (Charlie’s Death Wish) before that. I’m just a gun shop owner in that one. This one, Cleopatra picked it up after Lemmy died, you know what I mean… it is what it is. But those movies were fun. Phoebe’s friends with all the guys.”

There’s a certain irony that the third L.A. Guns album, issued in 1991, was titled Hollywood Vampires, and in Sunset Society, Tracii plays a vampire named Gage who roams the streets of Hollywood. “Yes, yes, very much so. And Lemmy was my Dad, which is nice, cause he kind of was in real life too. Everybody loves Lemmy. So, for me, more than the outcome of the movie; those times, those conversations, the ridiculousness, the one-upping on the jokes… we had a great time making those things.”

The soundtrack to Sunset Society features songs from: Lemmy, The Electric Hellfire Club, Jurgen Engler (Die Krupps), Jyrki 69 (69 Eyes), Thor, and a fantastic version of Ratt’s “Round And Round” by Stephen Pearcy and George Lynch (Dokken, Lynch Mob). “I haven’t seen it, I haven’t heard it,” interjects Tracii. So, why aren’t there any Tracii Guns or L.A. Guns songs on the soundtrack? “Um… they didn’t ask. I don’t push; everything happens the way it’s supposed to.”

Looking back on his experience making Sunset Society, Tracii is unsure as to whether he would act in another movie. “I don’t know. I don’t have patience, that’s my biggest problem. I have patience with music, but movies are hard to make. You spend a lot of time doing a lot of nothing; hanging out with strangers. I liked those movies cause it was with Ron Jeremy, which was a hoot. But to do something on a more professional level… I’m probably a horrible actor, so there’s no point in me doing it. I don’t really have the desire to. I have no idea what my performance is like, even in Sunset Society. All I remember is cringing – like oh my God, what did I just do? And that shit lasts forever! That’s the scary part, bad acting lasts forever.”

Actors are often coached on how to portray zombies or walkers, and Tracii did receive a tiny amount of instruction on how to portray a vampire and correctly bite his victim. “Yeah, there was a little bit. I was supposed to go to the premiere (on July 6th in Los Angeles), but it was 104 degrees, and I can’t function when it’s that hot. So, I ended up not going. Lemmy wasn’t there either.”

The bonus features on the Sunset Society DVD include a brief video recap of the unveiling of Lemmy’s statue at The Rainbow on Sunset Blvd. in August 2016. Tracii reveals what it’s like when he personally walks in there, watching tourists view it for the first time. “It’s an interesting thing. The cool thing about it is, anything that’s going to remind you about Lemmy is there, it’s great. It’s kind of like in a phone booth, it’s kind of in a weird spot. But I think for tourists, it’s awesome, this big memorial to Lemmy. It really was his spot. He lived two-and-a-half blocks away. He would walk there, which is probably the greatest exercise he got in his life. He had to walk uphill to it, have a few drinks, and then walk downhill home; he really had it planned out well. Then, a few years before he died, he got another condo right down the street. So, he still had his apartment, and he had his condo – which was about a block closer. He did an upgrade. But anyways, The Rainbow and Lemmy are one in the same now; it’s really nice that they did that. That’s how I feel about the whole Whisky / Rainbow family – everybody who’s hung out there consistently – they’re really respectful of the musicians. It’s a cool thing. Crazy shit used to happen there!”

Check out a preview of Sunset Society below, and order your copy now via Amazon or Cleopatra.