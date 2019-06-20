TRACII GUNS - "PHIL LEWIS's Voice And My Guitar Is The True Sound Of L.A. GUNS"

L.A. Guns, led by vocalist Phil Lewis and guitarist Tracii Guns, are currently touring in support of their new album, The Devil You Know, with their next show scheduled for tonight, June 20, at Southport Hall in New Orleans, LA.

“Phil’s voice and my guitar is the true sound of L.A. Guns,” band co-founder and namesake Tracii Guns tells Guitar World in a new interview.

For years, Guns and Phil Lewis maintained their own unique versions of the band, touring and releasing numerous albums. While both incarnations produced some great music, what fans really thirsted for was the reunion of the two main men. Fulfilling this wish by reuniting in 2017, they exceeded all expectations with The Missing Peace, an album that’s easily comparable to the band’s early classics. A live album was released last year - and 2019 brings us The Devil You Know, a second studio offering from the newly revitalized outfit.

Read Guitar World's complete interview with Tracii Guns, here.

Upcoming L.A. Guns tour dates:

June

20 - Southport Hall - New Orleans, LA

21 - The Village Door at Seascape - Miramar Beach, FL

22 - The Hideaway - Jackson, MS

27 - Aftershock Live Music Venue - Merriam, KS

28 - Poopy's Pub - Savanna, IL

29 - Delmar Hall - Saint Louis, MO

July

11 - Rock The Roses/Hair In The Fair - Welland, ON

18 - The Basement East - Nashville, TN

20 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

August

24 - Ojai Libbey Bowl - Ojai, CA (with Tom Keifer)

November

1 - Medina Entertainment Center - Medina, MN (with Tom Keifer)

2 - Arcada Theatre - Saint Anne Woods, IL (with Tom Keifer)

The Devil You Know album details below.

Tracklisting:

"Rage"

"Stay Away"

"Loaded Bomb"

"The Devil You Know"

"Needle To The Bone"

"Going High"

"Gone Honey"

"Don't Need To Win"

"Down That Hole"

"Another Season In Hell"

"Boom" (bonus track)

"The Devil You Know" video:

"Rage" video: