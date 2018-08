Former Dio guitarist Tracy G’s Tracy G Group has released a new video for “Land Of Make Believe”.

“Land Of Make Believe” is the title track from his recently released album via Spooky G Music.

Tracklisting:

“Lil Diddy”

“False Reality”

“The Inside”

“Throw It All Away”

“Haunted”

“Warped Out”

“Sky Is Falling (Again)”

“Land Of Make Believe”