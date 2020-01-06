TRAGEDIAN - Fan-Filmed Video From Hamburg Metal Dayz 2019 Posted

Hamburg-based Tragedian have posted video from their performance at Hamburg Metal Dayz 2019 back in September. Check out "Napoleon" below.

The band is currently working on their as-yet-untitled fourth album. Led by US-born guitarist Gabriele J. Palermo, the band features a new line-up including Joan Pabon (vocals), Dawid Wieczorek (bass), Denis Scheither (keyboards) and Nicolò Bernini (drums). More information will be available soon.

Photo by Luis Gerardo Roa