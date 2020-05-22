TRAGEDIAN - Pro-Shot Video Of Lockdown Show At Hamburg's Markhalle Available

Hamburg-based Tragedian performed a lockdown show - without an audience - at the famous Markthalle in Hamburg on May 20th. Check it out below.

"The world may be at a standstill at the moment but not live entertainment. A wholehearted thanks to the Markthalle in Hamburg for making this possible not only for us but to all of you as well."

Tragedian recently posted video from their performance at Hamburg Metal Dayz 2019 back in September. Check out "Napoleon" below.

Led by US-born guitarist Gabriele J. Palermo, the band features a new line-up including Joan Pabon (vocals), Dawid Wieczorek (bass), Denis Scheither (keyboards) and Nicolò Bernini (drums). More information will be available soon.

