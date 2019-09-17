TRAGIC DEATH To Release Born Of Dying Embers EP; New Track Streaming

Madison, Wisconsin-based apocalyptic metal alchemists, Tragic Death, will release their Born Of Dying Embers EP next month.

Boasting three restless tracks of haunting blackened cataclysmal death, the EP was recorded at their own Gateway Studios, mixed by Tragic Death drummer Cody Stein, mastered by Adam Tucker (False, Thou, Void Omnia, Ulthar) at Signaturetone Recordings in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and features the foreboding cover art of J.Nihil of Nightside Reflections.

In advance of its release, the band is currently streaming "Dead Flies," noting of the disquieting hymn, "'Dead Flies' represents how we truly feel about all of humanity. Lyrically, it sums us up as dying flies unable to carry on our own species. Musically, we've truly sharpened our apocalyptic style with this one. While we're very proud of all the songs on this release, 'Dead Flies' is a track that carries you from peaceful serenity to blazing Armageddon. Revel in mankind's final chapter!"

Tracklisting:

“Gloaming”

“Dead Flies”

“Apparitions”

“Dead Flies”: