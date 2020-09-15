TRAILIGHT - Cover Artwork For New Album Revealed

TraiLight mastermind Omer Cordell has checked in with the following update:

"I present to you the artwork for the new album Sophia -Eon.

In the Gnostic Philosophy, Sophia is part of the story as an embodiment of a principle of innocence, but also power and wisdom. Sophia is the divine spark within, our Essence, that has fallen from a place of light (the Absolute), into matter and duality. This story may be familiar to us on some level, as it is a universal story of a fall and redemption, and is the story of each of our soul’s journey.

The artwork, depicts the moment Sophia created the physical Universe."

Cordell recently posted a clip from the studio featuring some more vocal tracking:

"This is the chorus of the track 'Aftershock' from the forthcoming TraiLight album, Sophia - Eon, due fall 2020."

BraveWords spoke with Cordell about ex-Annihilator fromtman Dave Padden's reported involvement on the new album, and he offered the following:

"I'm basically doing everything again. I am having Dave mix it with me; he's mixed one of the songs and it's really banging! It's too early to say if he'll sing on it, but I may have him do a vocal or two. Not sure yet. But mixing, yes!"

Padden sang on the TraiLight debut, The Primitive Mountain, released in 2015. Check out "Open Doors" below.