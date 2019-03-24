TRAILIGHT Mastermind OMER CORDELL Releases New Album Featuring One 33 Minute Song

Breaking three years of silence, Trailight bassist and mastermind Omer Cordell has returned with new music. He has issued the following update:

"I am very proud to present to you my latest musical effort - Endure The Fire. Over the past three years I've had the great fortune of practicing with traditional Amazonian plant medicine. It has been a remarkable process of transformation for myself and for the people who are close to me. My life has altered in ways that I could never have imagined on a conscious level.

The purpose of this album is to try and encapsulate my personal journey throughout the past three years and perhaps give the listener a mere short glimpse of what this work is about though I must stress, the process of working with such medicine is experiential by nature and so each person will indeed have their own unique experience. Healing is easy, it's just that the mind gets in the way.

One light, many candles, I would implore anyone to seek their own inner journeys."

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://trailight.bandcamp.com/album/endure-the-fire" href="http://trailight.bandcamp.com/album/endure-the-fire">Endure The Fire by Trailight</a>

The album is one track clocking in at 33:16. It features the following sections:

"Towards Infinity"

"Death"

"Endure The Fire"

"Epiphanies In The Dead Of Night"

"Apotheosis"

"Train Of Thought"

"As Within, So Without"

Cordell: "Dedicated with reverence to all indigenous traditions and medicines around the world. To get the most out of this experience, I would highly recommend creating the space to listen to this album. Best experienced through headphones in a quiet space."

Photo by Tony Hoare Photography