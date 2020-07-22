TRAILIGHT Mastermind OMER CORDELL Working On New Music; Song Teaser Posted
Trailight bassist and mastermind Omer Cordell, who is working on new music, has issued the following update:
"Back at the helm after a few months hiatus. Working on a new track called 'Truth'. I'm planning to buckle up and get this thing done with a potential fall release!"
Trailight previously release the Endure The Fire album in 2019.
The album is one track clocking in at 33:16. It features the following sections:
"Towards Infinity"
"Death"
"Endure The Fire"
"Epiphanies In The Dead Of Night"
"Apotheosis"
"Train Of Thought"
"As Within, So Without"
Cordell: "Dedicated with reverence to all indigenous traditions and medicines around the world. To get the most out of this experience, I would highly recommend creating the space to listen to this album. Best experienced through headphones in a quiet space."
Photo by Tony Hoare Photography