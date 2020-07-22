TRAILIGHT Mastermind OMER CORDELL Working On New Music; Song Teaser Posted

Trailight bassist and mastermind Omer Cordell, who is working on new music, has issued the following update:

"Back at the helm after a few months hiatus. Working on a new track called 'Truth'. I'm planning to buckle up and get this thing done with a potential fall release!"

Trailight previously release the Endure The Fire album in 2019. 

The album is one track clocking in at 33:16. It features the following sections:

"Towards Infinity" 
"Death"
"Endure The Fire" 
"Epiphanies In The Dead Of Night" 
"Apotheosis" 
"Train Of Thought" 
"As Within, So Without"

Cordell: "Dedicated with reverence to all indigenous traditions and medicines around the world. To get the most out of this experience, I would highly recommend creating the space to listen to this album. Best experienced through headphones in a quiet space."

Photo by Tony Hoare Photography



