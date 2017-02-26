Trance Metal Project RAGE OF LIGHT Cover AMON AMARTH's "Twilight Of The Thunder God"; Official Video Posted

Rage Of Light is a Swiss musical project born from the desire of its creator, Jonathan, to combine two music styles that he has liked for a long time : metal and trance. The idea grew in 2007 when a first song entitled "Chasing A Reflection" was created. Mixing electronic sounds with metal rythms, this track laid the foundation of what will become later Rage Of Light. Playing the keyboard and doing vocals in two bands, Dysrider (ex-Trophallaxy) and Nodafreth, Jonathan put aside his hybrid project for several years.

Between 2011 and 2015, he nevertheless composed four new songs of what could be called trance metal. Inspired by the Swiss trance scene of the early 2000s, and by melodic death metal bands, he finally decided to realize his project, integrating a cover song in an EP named in memory of the first title written. For that purpose, he called on two talented musicians who bring a new energy to the project:

Melissa, singer of the band Evenmore, who will surprise more than one person thanks to the versatility of her beautiful voice, and Noé, a gifted guitarist who plays with Jonathan in Nodafreth.

Rage Of Light have released their cover of the Amon Amarth classic "Twilight Of The Thunder God", complete with an official video. Check it our below.