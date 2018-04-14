TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA 2018 Tour "Booked" According To Management

According to Billboard, Trans-Siberian Orchestra manager Adam Lind has confirmed a 2018 TSO tour has been booked with more news to be announced soon.



Pollstar's Year End Top 200 North American Tours chart had Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the #5 position with $61.5 million in revenue, from over one million tickets sold! The tour was in honour of co-founder and creative force, Paul O’Neill, who passed away on April 5th, 2017 at age 61 from a combination of prescription drugs.





The detailed Pollstar's Year End Top 200 North American Tours Top 10 listing is below.

1) METALLICA - $110.3 million (1.14 million tickets sold(

2) GUNS N' ROSES - $98 million (837,000 tickets sold)

3) ROGER WATERS - $92.1 million (756,000 tickets sold)

4) RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS - $67.5 million (809,000 tickets sold)

5) TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA - $61.5 million (1.01 million tickets sold)

6) BON JOVI - $37.9 million (446,000 tickets sold)

7) GREEN DAY - $31.7 million (630,000 tickets sold)

8) JOURNEY - $29.4 million (379,000 tickets sold)

9) QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT - $29 million (298,000 tickets sold)

10) DEF LEPPARD - $28.6 million (404,000 tickets sold)