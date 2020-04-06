TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Co-Manager Adam Lind - “Paul O’Neill Always Felt That The Rock Opera Was More Impactful The Closer It Was To Christmas”

In a new interview with Pollstar Trans-Siberian Orchestra co-manager Adam Lind discusses the strategies and operations behind the massive TSO operation. TSO sold 885,304 tickets to top Pollstar’s Q1 2020 Worldwide Top 100 Tours Chart. Here are a few excerpts from the chat:

Pollstar: How do you explain the phenomenal success?

Adam Lind: “TSO gives people more than the typical concert experience. It’s a story, it’s a visual experience, it’s a music experience, it’s an emotional experience – a bit of everything. The band and crew do a great job of accomplishing Paul’s (O’Neill; founder) vision of enveloping the audience in the experience.

Pollstar: Why do you think so many flock to TSO shows?

Adam Lind: “It’s more than a traditional concert and for some an escape from the everyday and/or a family tradition. In 1999, 12,000 people came to see TSO, by 2004 close to 1 million came. To have that kind of explosive growth it has to be something that inspires people deeply.”

Pollstar: One major tour’s production is often a huge challenge. What are the challenges and perhaps advantages of having two touring companies?

Adam Lind: “The advantage is we can cover more ground and bring the show to more people. Paul always felt that the rock opera was more impactful the closer it was to Christmas. The challenges are everything else. In many markets the band does two shows a day and typically eight shows a week! Each production travels with 120 people, does three days a week of doubles and everyone has two days off to recover. There’s 20 trucks per tour in the winter setting them up in time for a 3 p.m. show and again for evening. It’s moving a small city all over the place and getting in and out in time for the next show. And everything is doubled!”

Read more at Pollstar.