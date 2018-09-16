TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Drummer JEFF PLATE On Possible SAVATAGE Reunion - "We Would Love To Make That Happen, But Trans-Siberian Orchestra, That's The Focus"

Guesting on Cleveland's 98.5 WNCX, Trans-Siberian Orchestra / Savatage drummer Jeff Plate discussed life in TSO following the passing of founder / mastermind Paul O'Neill, the evolution of TSO, and the possibility of a Savatage reunion.

Regarding Savatage, Plate commented: "There's a real chemistry there with the six of us: Jon Oliva, Chris Caffery, Johnny Middleton, Al Pitrelli, myself and Zak Stevens. Of course, there's always interest, but when we lost Paul, it had to get pushed aside. There's always conversations, and personally, I would really love to see it. We would love to make that happen, but with everything that's happened over the past couple of years, there's a lot going on there. Once all the business end of this whole scenario gets sorted out here and we all get in a room and really talk about some things... it's going to take a little time. None of this stuff is easy, but I would love to see it happen. I know a lot of people would, and I know a number of guys in the band would really like to see it happen too, but Trans-Siberian Orchestra, that's the focus. That has been our success, and this is what our careers have become.

At the 2015 installment of the Wacken Open Air (W:O:A) festival in northern Germany, Trans-Siberian Orchestra and Savatage wowed 80,000-plus attendees with a never-before-attempted music festival performance. Following a 40-minute Savatage set and a 40-minute TSO set, TSO and Savatage band members, across two of the festival’s main stages, performed a perfectly coordinated set of fan-favorites. This ambitious feat, both musically and logistically, was helmed by Paul O'Neill. Al Pitrelli led TSO on the “True Metal Stage” and Jon Oliva headed Savatage on the “Black Stage.” Beyond the unprecedented act of two bands hitting the stage at the same time, this show was also memorable as it marked progressive metal originators Savatage’s first show in over a decade, TSO’s first European festival show, as well as the only live appearances of both bands in Europe in 2015.

Check out pro-shot footage from Savatage's set below: