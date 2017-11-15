TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Guitarist AL PITRELLI On Late Founder PAUL O'NEILL - "While I’m On That Stage, Every Note That I Play Will Be A Tribute To My Best Friend And The Man Who Created This"

Ahead of Trans-Siberian Orchestra's shows on November 21st at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah, Deseret News caught up with music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli.

While TSO has been presenting its elaborate shows for 22 years, their performances this year will take on new meaning in light of two recent tragedies that have hit the group. In April, founder Paul O’Neill passed away at age 61 from what appears to have been an unintentional prescription drug overdose. And in July, TSO's longtime bassist David Zablidowsky died in a highway accident in Florida.

While Paul O’Neill’s death makes performing bittersweet, it also instills in TSO a desire to make each show count in an effort to carry on the founder’s legacy.

“On a professional note, we’re out there and we’re doing our job. It’s better than it was last year, it’s bigger than it was last year and last year was pretty good. So the trajectory is the same. I mean, on a personal level, oh gosh, every note that I play means a little bit more to me. 'Cause I’ll be playing a song and it’ll take me back to when we recorded it or when Paul would throw a pencil at me,” Pitrelli said with a laugh. “There’s a lot of history and a lot of memories that are running through my brain, but Paul taught me to compartmentalize things. I don’t want to bring anything on stage that isn’t going to make the show better. It’ll be on the side of the stage waiting for me when I leave the stage. But while I’m on that stage, every note that I play will be a tribute to my best friend and the man who created this.”

Read the full interview at DeseretNews.com.

TSO tour dates:

November

16 - Erie, PA - Erie Insurance Arena - 4:00 PM, 8:00 PM

16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Mid-America Center - 7:30 PM

17 - Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena - 8:00 PM

18 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

18 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

19 - Wilkes Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza - 2:30 PM, 7:00 PM

19 - Colorado Springs, CO - World Arena - 3:00 PM, 7:30 PM

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena - 4:00 PM, 8:00 PM

22 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena - 7:30 PM

24 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

24 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena - 7:30 PM

25 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

25 - Seattle, WA - KeyArena - 3:30 PM, 8:00 PM

26 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

26 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena - 3:00 PM, 7:30 PM

29 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum - 7:30 PM

29 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center - 7:30 PM

30 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena - 7:30 PM

30 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena - 7:30 PM

December

1 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center - 3:30 PM, 8:00 PM

1 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center - 3:30 PM, 8:00 PM

2 - Dayton, OH - Nutter Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

2 - Ontario, CA - Citizens Business Bank Arena - 3:30 PM, 7:30 PM

3 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena - 3:00 PM, 7:30 PM

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena - 3:30 PM, 8:00 PM

6 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Coliseum - 7:30 PM

6 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center - 3:00 PM, 7:30 PM

7 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center - 7:30 PM

7 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena - 7:00 PM

8 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena - 4:00 PM, 8:00 PM

8 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena - 8:00 PM

9 - Duluth, GA - Infinite Energy Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

9 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

10 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum - 3:00 PM, 7:30 PM

10 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena - 3:00 PM, 7:00 PM

13 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena - 7:30 PM

13 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Arena - 7:30 PM

14 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena - 7:30 PM

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena - 7:30 PM

15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center - 3:30 PM, 8:00 PM

15 - Sunrise, FL - BB&T Center - 8:00 PM

16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

16 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

17 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center - 3:00 PM, 7:30 PM

17 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena - 3:00 PM, 7:30 PM

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - 7:30 PM

20 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center - 7:30 PM

21 - Cincinnati, OH - US Bank Arena - 4:00 PM, 8:00 PM

21 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center - 3:30 PM, 8:00 PM

22 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

22 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - 3:30 PM, 8:00 PM

23 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

23 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center - 3:30 PM, 8:00 PM

26 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

26 - St Louis, MO - Scottrade Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

27 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

28 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

29 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

29 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Harris Bradley Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

30 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM

30 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - 3:00 PM, 8:00 PM