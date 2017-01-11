TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Has Record-Breaking 2016

2016 was another record-breaking year for Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO). Proving that the critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum, progressive rock group is more popular on the road than ever before, TSO’s Winter Tour 2016 sold the most tickets per show in the group’s history, with a total in excess of 927,000. The tour also set a record gross for TSO with a total of more than $56.9 million.

20 years since the band’s first album, and since its historic touring debut, TSO has played in excess of 1,800 shows for more than 14 million fans, with tour grosses of over $625 million, and sold in excess of 12 million albums and DVDs. In 2009, Billboard magazine placed TSO at #25 on its “Top Touring Artists of the Decade.”

TSO’S 2016 Winter Tour kicked off on November 17th and concluded, after 105 shows, with special New Year’s Eve performances in Seattle and Cleveland. Based on the group’s perennial TV special, The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve, the 2016 Winter Tour played in 61 cities in a 45 day span. 2016’s tour was ranked #11 on the Worldwide Ticket Sales “Top 100 Tours” chart, #16 on the “Top 200 North American Tours” chart, and #25 on the “Top 100 Worldwide Tours” chart by concert industry trade Pollstar magazine. As in years past, TSO gave at least $1 from every ticket sold to charity - approximately $14 million has been donated in total.

Prior to the Winter Tour, Atlantic Records/Rhino Entertainment released The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve on CD, vinyl and as a digital audio album. The album debuted at #2 on Billboard Top Rock Albums chart and #6 on The Billboard 200. Additionally, The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve, hit #2 on Billboard’s Holiday Albums chart, its seventh album to chart there.

Previously, TSO has enjoyed a string of successful album and DVD releases throughout its illustrious career. Night Castle debuted at #5 on The Billboard 200 chart and is now certified platinum. Christmas Eve And Other Stories (1996) boasted the smash hit "Christmas Eve Sarajevo 12/24" and is certified triple platinum with over 3.5 million albums sold. The Christmas Attic (1998) earned certified double platinum status with 2 million albums sold. The Lost Christmas Eve (2004), featuring hit single “Wizards In Winter,” was certified double platinum with 2.5 million albums sold. Beethoven’s Last Night (2000), TSO’s first non-holiday rock opera, was certified gold with more than 650,000 album sales. 2015’s Letters from the Labyrinth was TSO’s third Top 10 album debut in a row, and it spent six weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Rock Chart.