TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Keyboardist JANE MANGINI Covers BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN's "Jungleland" In Tribute To Coronavirus Pandemic First Responders / Healthcare Workers; Official Video Posted

Jane Mangini, long-time keyboardist for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, has created a mostly-instrumental cover of Bruce Springsteen's "Jungleland". While this is her creation and arrangement, she also recruited fellow TSO bandmates Angus Clark (DareDevil Squadron) on guitars and Dino Jelusick (Dirty Shirley / Animal Drive) on those soaring wordless vocals near the end. Rick Berlin, a Boston-based singer/songwriter that Mangini has worked with for years, created the moving video below filled with inspiring images. They collaborated on this as a way to say thank you to all first responders, nurses, doctors and citizens who have put themselves at risk 24/7 on the front lines of this pandemic.

Mangini: "Rick Berlin and I put this together along with friends Angus Clark, Dino Jelusick, Brendan Cooney, Bob Carey, Brian Charles, Joseph Arnold and Eric Coyne as a thank you to all who are putting their lives at risk for us every day. I am especially proud of my husband Travis Cown. 'Jungleland' is one of my all-time favorite songs and always seems to pop up in the most significant of times."

Jane Mangini - Arranger / Piano / Keys

Angus Clark - Guitars

Dino Jelusic - Wordless vocals near the end

Brendan Cooney - String Arranger

Eric Coyne & Joseph Arnold - Strings

Brian Charles - Mastering