TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Mastermind PAUL O'NEILL Passes - "The Entire TSO Family, Past And Present, Is Heartbroken"

The metal world has lost another pioneer, Trans-Siberian Orchestra co-founder and creative force Paul O’Neill. BraveWords received the shocking news via the following statement:

"The entire Trans-Siberian Orchestra family, past and present, is heartbroken to share the devastating news that Paul O’Neill has passed away from chronic illness. He was our friend and our leader -- a truly creative spirit and an altruistic soul. This is a profound and indescribable loss for us all.

We ask that you respect Paul’s family’s privacy now. We will make additional announcements shortly."

O’Neill passed away on April 5th at age 61.

Guitarist Chris Caffery, who first worked with O'Neill when he was writing and producing with Savatage before becoming part the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, has posted the following message:

"At 3:00pm today I started writing an email to a friend. I never sent it because I got so busy, but he was so happy and proud of the Metalphant stuff. He wanted me to work with TSO and some children's clothes. For 33 years he was my boss, my friend. I can't stop crying. I lost someone today that words cannot describe..."

BraveWords founder Metal Tim Henderson:

"Feeling numb at the moment after hearing the news of Paul O'Neil's passing. As most know him as the creator of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, I first met him when he worked at Leber-Krebs, and later worked with him when he co-managed and produced Savatage and Badlands. He was always a madman, but his madness came from pure passion and genius, as well as a heart of gold. My sincere condolences to his family and friends, as well the TSO and Savatage family. Send my love to Criss and Ray...."

O'Neill initially collaborated with Savatage on their Hall Of The Mountain King, Gutter Ballet, Streets: A Rock Opera and Dead Winter Dead albums, cementing a long working relationship with Savatage frontman/founder Jon Oliva. He was able to realize his rock opera dreams through Savatage, on the Streets album in particular, which yielded one of the band's most beloved hits, "Believe". The instrumental piece "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24", which originally appeared on Dead Winter Dead released in 1995, was the catalyst for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra's popularity.

The TSO debut album, Christmas Eve And Other Stories was released in 1996 with "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24" as its cornerstone; the album was certified triple platinum in 2011. It also launched TSO as the touring juggernaut it is today, featuring two companies that tourNorth America every year leading into and during the Christmas holiday season.

"I've always believed that music has the power to transport and transform," O'Neill said in an interview. "The original concept of Trans-Siberian Orchestra was how to make music have the most emotional impact. We always try to write melodies that are so infectious they don't need lyrics and lyrics so poetic that they don’t need a melody, but when you combine the two together they create an alloy where the sum of the parts is greater than the whole. Once those songs are woven together into a tapestry they create a story which gives each song a third dimension."

"That was so much in the spirit of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. This is a group -- a constantly morphing group -- of extremely creative and talented individuals who are always trying to raise the bar of where a band can take its audience sonically, visually and emotionally. With that as our core ideal, the possibilities are endless."